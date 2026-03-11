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HR Focus Africa honours 40 trailblazing Ghanaian women on International Women’s Day

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News HR Focus Africa honours 40 trailblazing Ghanaian women on International Women’s Day
WED, 11 MAR 2026

HR and Marketing communication consultancy firm, HR Focus Africa has unveiled “The Give-to-Gain 40,” a prestigious list recognising 40 Ghanaian women making a mark in human resources.

The initiative, launched to coincide with International Women’s Day 2026, highlights women whose work combines professional achievement with mentorship and leadership.

In a statement dated March 10, the firm noted that across boardrooms, institutions, and consulting firms, these women have influenced organisational culture and helped shape the next generation of HR professionals.

“Although these trailblazers come from diverse sectors and professional backgrounds, they share one powerful common thread: an unwavering commitment to building workplaces that empower people to grow, perform, and lead,” HR Focus Africa said in part of the statement.

Among those recognised are Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan; founder of L’AINE HR, Angela Anyormisi; Head of HR at the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana (CIHRM), Daphne Oppong; Head of HR at UMB Bank and Rachael Appenteng; HR Director at Telecel Ghana.

Other notable figures include Dr. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairman of the Public Services Commission, Dzifa Romano-Mensah; Head of HR at MTN Mobile Money Limited; and Hilda Nimo-Tieku, CEO of Jobberman Ghana.

“The Give-to-Gain 40 stands as both recognition and reflection. It celebrates women who have given generously of their knowledge, time, and leadership to the profession and to the many people they have mentored along the way,” the statement added.

HR Focus Africa said the list aims to inspire other women and professionals in the HR sector to embrace mentorship, invest in human potential, and strengthen organisational development.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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