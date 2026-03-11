SONA 2026: Mahama delivered a performance on the state of his imagination — Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), saying it did not reflect the true state of Ghana.

Delivering the address to Parliament on Friday, February 27, President Mahama indicated that Ghana’s economy had rebounded and was on a path of sustained growth, urging citizens to “fasten their seatbelts” for accelerated development.

He highlighted improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, including inflation and the strength of the cedi, as evidence of a turnaround.

However, speaking during the final debate on Wednesday, March 11, the Minority Leader described the address as full of propaganda and disconnected from citizens’ daily realities.

“Two hours of soaring rhetoric, elegant metaphors and carefully managed statistics. Yet what the President forgot is that there were idle hands on the streets of our cities.

“Over 1,539 workers cleared by government-owned committee, but they have failed to employ them. This was not mentioned, not even in person,” he said.

He further argued that the address failed to meet the constitutional requirement of accountability.

“What the President did amounted to nothing. He did not fulfill the constitutional command. What he did, was that he delivered a performance on the state of his imagination. He did not come to account. He came to impress. He brought us a screenplay,” Osahen Afenyo Markin noted.