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SONA 2026: Mahama delivered a performance on the state of his imagination — Minority Leader

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines SONA 2026: Mahama delivered a performance on the state of his imagination — Minority Leader
WED, 11 MAR 2026 1

The Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), saying it did not reflect the true state of Ghana.

Delivering the address to Parliament on Friday, February 27, President Mahama indicated that Ghana’s economy had rebounded and was on a path of sustained growth, urging citizens to “fasten their seatbelts” for accelerated development.

He highlighted improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, including inflation and the strength of the cedi, as evidence of a turnaround.

However, speaking during the final debate on Wednesday, March 11, the Minority Leader described the address as full of propaganda and disconnected from citizens’ daily realities.

“Two hours of soaring rhetoric, elegant metaphors and carefully managed statistics. Yet what the President forgot is that there were idle hands on the streets of our cities.

“Over 1,539 workers cleared by government-owned committee, but they have failed to employ them. This was not mentioned, not even in person,” he said.

He further argued that the address failed to meet the constitutional requirement of accountability.

“What the President did amounted to nothing. He did not fulfill the constitutional command. What he did, was that he delivered a performance on the state of his imagination. He did not come to account. He came to impress. He brought us a screenplay,” Osahen Afenyo Markin noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 3/11/2026 9:53:32 PM

The NPP's steady decline, and the real risk of being pushed into long‑term opposition by 2028, stems from one fundamental failure: the party's unwillingness to hold Akufo‑Addo and Bawumia accountable. Instead of confronting the leaders whose decisions have weakened institutions, drained state resources, and contributed to Ghana's current challenges, they continue to direct their criticism at Mahama. Yet Mahama, in just one year, has delivered progress that the opposition could ...

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