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Mahama reaffirms strong Ghana–South Korea relations after talks with President Lee

  Wed, 11 Mar 2026
Headlines Mahama reaffirms strong Ghana–South Korea relations after talks with President Lee
WED, 11 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its diplomatic partnership with South Korea following bilateral discussions with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Speaking during the meeting, President Mahama said the relationship between Ghana and South Korea is rooted in shared historical experiences that have shaped both nations’ dedication to democracy, human rights and good governance.

He noted that these common values have helped deepen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in their engagements within the United Nations and other international forums.

“Our relationship is not defined by the distance between our two countries, but rather by the similarity of the values we share,” President Mahama stated.

The President also pointed to the growing cultural connections between the two nations, highlighting the rising popularity of Korean culture among young people in Ghana.

According to him, the influence of Korean cuisine and the global appeal of K pop music are clear examples of how cultural exchange is bringing the people of Ghana and South Korea closer together.

President Mahama further commended Ghana’s Ambassador to South Korea, Kojo Choi, for his efforts in strengthening diplomatic engagement and promoting Ghana’s interests in Seoul.

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