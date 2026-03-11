Counselor Lutterodt granted GH₵50,000 bail

Marriage counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, widely known as Counselor Lutterodt, has been granted bail by the Adentan Circuit Court after pleading not guilty to a charge of offensive conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The court admitted the 50-year-old to bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with two sureties who must be justified.

Lutterodt has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace contrary to Section 207(1) of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29).

According to prosecutors, the accused, a biomedical clinical engineer who resides at SSNIT Flats in Adentan, appeared in a viral video that circulated on Facebook and the online platform Kwesi TV on March 9, 2026.

Police investigators told the court that in the video Lutterodt allegedly called on some youth in Accra to take action over claims concerning the burial of Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

Prosecutors said he was heard suggesting that if allegations that the musician had been buried in his house were true, “the Ga boys in Accra should not wait for the police but move to the residence with pickaxes to find where the body has been buried.”

The prosecution argued that the comments had the potential to incite public disturbance.

Police further informed the court that while investigations were ongoing after the accused’s arrest, another video surfaced online allegedly showing a group of youth at the East Legon residence of Daddy Lumba in Accra.

Investigators believe the gathering may have been influenced by the earlier viral video.

The case is expected to continue as police investigations proceed.