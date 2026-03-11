ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

South Africa summons new US envoy over 'undiplomatic remarks'

By AFP
South Africa Brent Bozell was chosen for the envoy job in March last year. By KRIS CONNOR (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
WED, 11 MAR 2026
Brent Bozell was chosen for the envoy job in March last year. By KRIS CONNOR (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Pretoria summoned the new US ambassador Wednesday to explain "undiplomatic remarks" about South African racial policies and court decisions, the foreign minister said.

Brent Bozell took up his post last month with bilateral ties fractured over a range of issues, from South Africa's genocide case against US ally Israel, to President Donald Trump's disputed claims that white Afrikaners are being persecuted.

In his first public address on Tuesday, the new ambassador labelled a controversial apartheid-era slogan "Kill the Boer, kill the farmer" as "hate speech" and criticised policies meant to empower black South Africans.

"We have called in the ambassador of the United States, Ambassador Bozell, to explain his undiplomatic remarks," Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told journalists.

South African courts have ruled that the slogan does not constitute hate speech and should be considered in the context of the liberation struggle against the brutal system of white-minority rule.

"I'm sorry, I don't care what your courts say, it's hate speech," Bozell said at Tuesday's meeting of business leaders.

He appeared to backtrack on Wednesday, saying on X: "I want to clarify that while my personal view -- like that of many South Africans -- is that 'Kill the Boer' constitutes hate speech, the U.S. government respects the independence and findings of South Africa's judiciary."

Trump has used the slogan to back his unfounded claims of a white genocide in South Africa. At a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House in May last year, Trump showed clips of an opposition politician chanting the slogan.

Bozell also criticised South Africa's black economic empowerment policies, saying they led to "stagnation" that harmed the economy.

In response, Lamola said: "We reiterate that broad-based black economic empowerment is not reverse racism as regrettably insinuated by the ambassador."

"It is a fundamental instrument designed to address the structural imbalances of South Africa's unique history. It is a constitutional imperative that the South African government can and will never abandon," he said.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

KATH CEO admitted, apologised to me for closing emergency unit – Health Minister KATH CEO admitted, apologised to me for closing emergency unit – Health Minister

30 minutes ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

3 hours ago

Police receive DNA report of murdered Immigration officer, await full autopsy report Police receive DNA report of murdered Immigration officer, await full autopsy re...

3 hours ago

Group photograph GoldBod partners GAF, Forestry Commission to reclaim 50 hectares of degraded are...

3 hours ago

Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund

3 hours ago

BibianiNPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area elections over irregularities Bibiani NPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area election...

3 hours ago

CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major UK data breach CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major U...

4 hours ago

The New Face of Influence in Africa The New Face of Influence in Africa

4 hours ago

Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict enforcement Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict ...

4 hours ago

South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges calm amid xenophobic crackdown South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges cal...

Just in....
body-container-line