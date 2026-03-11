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Stop the thievery if you demand better conditions of service — NDC communicator jabs CLOGSAG

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Stop the thievery if you demand better conditions of service — NDC communicator jabs CLOGSAG
WED, 11 MAR 2026 1

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Awo Kekeli, has taken a swipe at the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) over its ongoing strike action.

The association began a nationwide industrial action on Monday, March 9, following directives from its National Executive Council over what it described as years of unfulfilled government commitments regarding a negotiated salary framework for civil and local government workers.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, March 11, Awo Kekeli accused some CLOGSAG members. of engaging in corrupt practices.

She urged the union to ensure internal accountability before demanding equity from government.

“If they are asking that they should be taken good care of, then they should make sure that they are doing the right things in this country,” Awo Kekeli noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has noted that the demands by CLOGSAG could have significant implications for the national budget if implemented.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, March 10, the Minister urged CLOGSAG leaders to call off the strike and return to negotiations.

“The demand they are making is for salary structure, and this is a huge enterprise that will deal with the totality of the budget,” Dr. Pelpuo said.

He further called for constructive dialogue, noting that prolonged industrial action could hinder national progress.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Denso | 3/12/2026 8:18:10 AM

2019 you stated this demand but you waited till 2026 to go on strike? Politricks saaaa

Comments1
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