Register your bicycle at Assembly or face arrest – Police warn

Police in Akyem Oda have cautioned bicycle owners to ensure their bicycles are properly registered with their respective District, Municipal or Metropolitan Assemblies, warning that failure to comply could lead to arrest.

Chief Inspector Frimpong Ayeh of the Akyem Oda Police Division said the requirement is stipulated under Legislative Instrument 2180, Regulation 151, which mandates that every bicycle must be registered immediately after it is purchased.

He explained that bicycle registration is not handled by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority as is the case with motor vehicles. Instead, owners are required to register their bicycles with their local assemblies.

Chief Inspector Ayeh warned that law enforcement officers are authorised to take action against individuals found riding unregistered bicycles.

He also reminded the public that the law permits only one person to ride a bicycle at a time.

According to him, any rider caught carrying a passenger on a bicycle risks a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GHS1,200, or a prison sentence of up to six months under Section 24 of Act 683 of the Road Safety Regulations.

The Police say the reminder is intended to promote road safety and encourage bicycle owners to comply with the relevant legal requirements.