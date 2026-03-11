Iran pulls out from 2026 World Cup over conflict with US-Israel

Iran has announced that it will not be taking part in this year's FIFA World Cup.

This was made known by the country's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, who said that there are “no conditions” under which the national team can take part in the tournament amid escalating conflict with the United States and Israel.

The Sports Minister said the decision follows recent military strikes by the United States and Israel that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and triggered a wider regional conflict.

“Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under which we can participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said in a televised interview.

“In view of the malicious measures taken against Iran, two wars were forced upon us within eight or nine months, and several thousand of our people were killed. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way,” he added.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Iran had already qualified for the tournament after finishing top of Group A in the Asian qualifiers and had been drawn in a group with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Their group-stage matches were scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle in the United States.

Earlier, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, said he had received assurances from U.S. President Donald Trump that the Iranian team would be welcome to compete in the tournament despite rising geopolitical tensions.

Infantino noted that the World Cup should serve as an event that brings nations together, saying global football has a role in promoting unity during difficult times.

However, Iranian officials maintain that the current security and political situation makes participation impossible, raising uncertainty over whether the team will ultimately withdraw and which country might replace it in the tournament lineup.