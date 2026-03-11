GSA warns of rising freight costs, shipping delays amid Middle East tensions

The Ghana Shippers' Authority has cautioned importers and exporters in Ghana to prepare for possible increases in freight charges and longer delivery periods as tensions in the Middle East disrupt global maritime trade.

In a notice issued to industry stakeholders on March 10, 2026, the Authority explained that the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran is beginning to affect vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital maritime routes for global commerce.

Citing an assessment by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the Authority noted that the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for transporting about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil, large quantities of liquefied natural gas and nearly a third of global seaborne fertiliser shipments. Any disruption in the corridor therefore poses a serious threat to global supply chains.

According to the GSA, a number of international shipping companies have already begun suspending voyages or redirecting vessels away from the area due to security concerns.

Many ships are now taking the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, a diversion that significantly increases travel distance, fuel consumption and operational expenses.

As a consequence, several shipping lines have introduced war risk and emergency surcharges for cargo moving through or close to the conflict zone, a practice commonly adopted when vessels operate in high risk maritime regions.

Industry estimates suggest that war risk surcharges could range between $1,500 and $2,000 per twenty foot equivalent unit, with even higher fees likely for larger containers and refrigerated cargo.

The Authority warned that these additional costs may ultimately be passed on to businesses and consumers in Ghana through higher freight rates, longer transit times and supply chain disruptions, potentially raising the landed cost of imported goods.

“It must be clearly stated that the Ghana Shippers' Authority has not and does not impose surcharges on shipments on behalf of Shipping Lines. The Authority regulates charges of Shipping Service Providers to ensure fairness, protection of the interest of the Ghanaian consumer and reduction in the cost of doing business,” the GSA clarified.

The Authority also revealed that it is examining reports circulating on social media suggesting that some operators imposed war risk surcharges before the conflict intensified. It assured stakeholders that any unfair practices identified would be addressed.

The GSA has therefore urged shippers to remain proactive by engaging closely with shipping lines and logistics providers on freight rates and surcharges, while also factoring potential delays and rising costs into their commercial planning. Businesses have also been encouraged to review their insurance arrangements where necessary and keep track of developments in global shipping routes and fuel prices.

The Authority said it will continue monitoring the evolving situation in international shipping markets and will provide updates to Ghana’s import and export community as developments unfold.