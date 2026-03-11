Ghana Standards Authority promotes calcined clay for cement production 

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) says the discovery of calcined clay could reduce clinker imports, which account for about 50 per cent of cement production costs.

The Authority said the development would promote the use of local materials in cement production and support sustainable construction practices.

Mr Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite, Deputy Director-General of the GSA, said this at a community outreach programme in Accra to promote safety and sustainable construction practices.

He said the initiative followed the commissioning of the world's largest calcined clay cement plant at the Tema Industrial Enclave by President John Dramani Mahama on March 9, 2026.

The facility is expected to support sustainable industrialisation, climate-smart growth and position Ghana as a hub for innovative manufacturing in West Africa.

“This initiative will also boost the economy because the earnings that will be used on construction will mean extra disposable income for families, institutions, and governments so that they can have adequate disposable income to use for other things,” he said.

The outreach programme, held at Jamestown in Accra, formed part of the GSA's public education efforts to promote standards compliance and safe building practices in communities.

The exercise was organised in collaboration with BAM, a German research institute specialising in materials science.

The team educated community members on standard procedures for mixing cement, sand and water for concrete.

Mr Jabanyite said the GSA and BAM had developed a handbook for safe, smart and durable construction in Ghana.

He said the publication provided guidelines on the safe use of cement and concrete, the various types of cement available and their applications, as well as important health and safety considerations.

Mr Jabanyite said the global construction industry was moving towards a circular economy that emphasised the use of reusable local materials.

He reiterated the need to sensitise artisans, particularly those in the built environment, to adhere to standards to ensure that buildings remain durable.

Dr Wolfram Schmidt, Senior Researcher at the German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing, emphasised the importance of constructing safe and durable structures and using building materials efficiently to minimise waste.

He said cement, the primary material used in concrete production, must be handled safely because of the harmful chemicals it contains that could cause long-term health effects.

GNA