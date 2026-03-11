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Minority has remained supportive and not destructive or obstructive — Afenyo-Markin

  Wed, 11 Mar 2026
Headlines Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin
WED, 11 MAR 2026
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has emphasized that the Minority in Parliament has continued to play a constructive role despite political differences in the House.

Speaking at the Crystal Ball Series, organized by the Citizens’ Bureau of Parliament and PN Africa, Afenyo-Markin reflected on Parliament’s legislative achievements over the past year.

He highlighted the Minority’s support for several key initiatives aimed at strengthening public financial management. “The Minority has remained supportive and not destructive or obstructive,” he said, stressing that Parliament’s approval of the national budget and appropriation measures has been central to its responsibilities.

He added that these decisions help ensure government spending aligns with national priorities and economic realities. “The passage of the national budget and appropriation measures has been central to Parliament’s work, ensuring that government expenditure aligns with national priorities,” he noted.

Afenyo-Markin also expressed concern over certain procedural practices in the legislative process, particularly what he described as the “abuse of certificates of urgency.”

“Having laid the foundations, allow me to share reflections on the workings of this Parliament over the past year,” he stated.

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