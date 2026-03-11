Mahama scams teachers again over scrapping of automatic posting system — Nana B

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has accused President John Dramani Mahama and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of betraying trained teachers by allegedly cancelling the automatic posting system for newly trained educators.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Nana B claimed the government has abandoned a long standing policy that ensured trained teachers were automatically posted to classrooms after completing their mandatory national service.

According to him, the decision has left thousands of newly trained teachers unemployed despite earlier campaign assurances that the system would be maintained and even strengthened.

He argued that during the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, trained teachers were automatically posted into the classroom immediately after completing national service throughout the eight years of the NPP government.

Nana B also credited the previous administration with restoring the teacher trainee allowance and settling legacy salary arrears owed to more than 93,000 teachers.

He further alleged that the current policy shift has affected the 2023 and 2024 batches of trained teachers who completed their national service in December 2024 and December 2025 respectively but have not yet been posted to schools.

According to him, the 2023 batch should have been employed in January 2025 while the 2024 batch was expected to begin work in January 2026.

The NPP National Organiser also cited comments by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, who reportedly acknowledged that about 90,000 trained teachers are currently awaiting employment.

He said the minister had indicated that the government would recruit the teachers in phases, beginning with between 6,000 and 10,000 teachers, but did not provide a timeline for when the first group would be employed.

Nana B argued that at such a pace it could take several years to clear the backlog of unemployed trained teachers, especially as new graduates continue to enter the job market each year.

He also questioned the government’s flagship economic promise, suggesting that the situation contradicts the NDC’s pledge of a “24 hour economy” aimed at expanding employment opportunities for young people.

The comments add to the ongoing political debate over employment and education sector policies under the new administration.