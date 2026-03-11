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The People’s Forum petitions PURC to halt electricity tariff hikes

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Team Lead for The Peoples Forum , Dennis Miracles Aboagye
WED, 11 MAR 2026
Team Lead for The People's Forum , Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The People’s Forum has petitioned the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) about what it described as exorbitant increase in electricity tariffs.

It urged the regulator to halt further electricity tariff increases and review current pricing levels due to the growing burden on households and businesses.

In a petition dated March 10, and signed by Team Lead Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the advocacy group said recent tariff adjustments are worsening economic pressures on consumers despite improving macroeconomic indicators.

The group said findings from a forum it organised on electricity pricing revealed widespread frustration among citizens over rising electricity bills and their effect on livelihoods.

“We recently concluded a People’s Forum focused on the escalating cost of electricity, where participants from diverse backgrounds shared their experiences and analyses,” the petition said in part.

The group explained that trend analysis of electricity tariffs from 2009 to 2024 shows a pattern of sharp increases, particularly between 2009 and 2016 when cumulative tariffs rose by 294.6 percent.

According to the petition, the increases were lower between 2017 and 2024, with cumulative adjustments of 84.6 percent, but recent changes from 2025 into 2026 appear to be reversing that moderation.

The group also cited the case of broadcaster Kojo Akoto Boateng, who reportedly saw his weekly electricity spending rise from GH¢225 in 2024 to about GH¢449 in 2026.

The petition further questioned the justification that tariff increases are tied to conditions under an International Monetary Fund programme, arguing that the arrangement does not mandate automatic quarterly tariff hikes.

“While the Energy Sector Reforms outlined in related documents reference a 29% upfront adjustment in January 2023 as a prior action for IMF support, along with quarterly adjustments to reflect exchange rates, inflation, and fuel costs, nowhere in the IMF document is it required for a quarterly electricity tariff,” the petition stated.

The group also alleged that projections used for tariff reviews in 2025 resulted in over-pricing due to higher projected exchange rates and inflation compared with actual figures recorded during the year.

It therefore called on PURC to suspend any planned tariff increases at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and consider reducing current charges to reflect improved economic conditions.

The People’s Forum further recommended that electricity meters across the country be recalibrated to address what it described as abnormal readings that have contributed to inflated bills for consumers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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