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SIC Insurance unveils Stephen Appiah as brand ambassador

  Wed, 11 Mar 2026
Business & Finance SIC Insurance unveils Stephen Appiah as brand ambassador
WED, 11 MAR 2026

SIC Insurance Plc has appointed former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah as its brand ambassador, the company announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The strategic partnership brings together two iconic Ghanaian brands united by a shared commitment to excellence, leadership and national pride.

As Brand Ambassador, Stephen Appiah will support SIC Insurance Plc in promoting insurance awareness, strengthening public engagement, and championing the importance of financial protection among individuals and businesses across Ghana.

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Stephen Appiah is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential footballers, having captained the Ghana national football team during one of the most historic periods in Ghanaian football, including the nation’s first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2006. His leadership, discipline and dedication have earned him admiration both on and off the pitch.

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Commenting on the partnership, Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng, the Managing Director of SIC Insurance Plc said the collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to aligning its brand with personalities who embody credibility, resilience and national service.

“Stephen Appiah represents the spirit of leadership, perseverance and excellence that SIC Insurance Plc stands for. His influence and connection with the Ghanaian public make him an ideal partner as we continue to deepen insurance awareness and strengthen trust in our brand.”

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The Managing Director further noted that the partnership forms part of SIC Insurance Plc’s broader brand strategy aimed at strengthening its market presence and bringing insurance closer to the everyday lives of Ghanaians.

In his remarks, Stephen Appiah expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to partner with one of Ghana’s most respected financial institutions.

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“It is a great honour to collaborate with SIC Insurance Plc, a company that has played a pivotal role in Ghana’s insurance industry for decades. I look forward to supporting the company in promoting the importance of insurance and helping more Ghanaians understand the value of protecting their future.”

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