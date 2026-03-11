James Gunu launches Volta Youth Fund, targets GHS10 million for young entrepreneurs

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, has launched the Volta Youth Development Fund to mobilise GH¢10 million to support young entrepreneurs across the Volta Region.

The initiative was officially launched on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the GM Afeti Auditorium of Ho Technical University during the Volta Youth Fest. The event brought together government officials, political leaders, business personalities and youth groups to discuss strategies to empower young people in the region through entrepreneurship and job creation.

According to the Minister, the fund is designed to serve as a revolving financial support scheme for youth-led businesses, while also providing mentorship and capacity-building programmes to ensure that beneficiaries are equipped to manage resources effectively.

He explained that the Volta Region has a large population of hardworking young people with enormous potential, but many lack access to financial support and mentorship to transform their ideas into viable businesses.

“The Volta Youth Development Fund is an initiative designed to help young entrepreneurs in the region. We have identified the region as one with huge potential where young people are hardworking and looking for opportunities but are not getting the necessary support,” he said.

Mr Gunu noted that many young people possess innovative ideas but often lack the financial resources and technical knowledge required to grow their ventures.

“They are looking for support to explore their potential and be self-reliant, but sometimes there is nobody to mentor them or support them financially. So we decided to put together this fund to rake in resources that will support young people to expand their businesses in the region,” he explained.

The Regional Minister disclosed that the target is to raise GH¢10 million as seed capital for the initiative. He said beneficiaries would receive both financial assistance and training to ensure the sustainability of their businesses.

“There is another component of this initiative, and that is training. We need to build the technical capacity of the beneficiaries so they understand how to use the resources properly so that they do not run into debt or trouble,” he stated.

He indicated that once the funds are disbursed, beneficiaries would be expected to invest them in productive ventures that would generate income and create jobs.

The initiative has already attracted significant support from prominent individuals and organisations including Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy who contributed GH¢100,000 to the fund, while business giant Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group donated GH¢200,000.

In addition, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, pledged to help raise GH¢500,000 to support the initiative.

Mr Gunu also demonstrated his personal commitment to the project by announcing that he would dedicate 10% of his monthly salary to the fund to help sustain it.

“I have decided that I will commit 10% of my monthly salary to this fund because we want to make it sustainable and ensure that young people in the region truly benefit from it,” he said.

To ensure transparency and proper management of the resources, the Regional Minister announced the appointment of a board that will oversee the operations of the fund.

The board will include the president of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the Member of the Council of State for the Volta Region, His Eminence Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives for the Volta Region, Hon Jerry Ameko, and the Chairman of the Members of Parliament Caucus from the region, Honourable Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

Youth representatives will also be included on the board to ensure that the interests of young people remain central to the initiative.

Former District Chief Executive for North Dayi, Honourable Stephen Komla Timinka, has been appointed Acting Administrator of the fund to manage its day-to-day operations.

Mr Gunu explained that a secretariat would be established to manage applications and donations to the fund. According to him, individuals or groups interested in accessing the fund would be required to submit proposals outlining their business ideas, which would then be assessed by the board before approval.

He added that priority would be given to young entrepreneurs who are already operating small businesses but require financial assistance to expand.

“We are going to receive applications and proposals, and those who are already in business and have demonstrated commitment will be considered first so that they can expand their enterprises,” he explained.

The Regional Minister further encouraged young people to form cooperatives or partnerships instead of operating as individuals.

He said collaborative ventures would increase the chances of success and enable entrepreneurs to pool their ideas and resources.

Mr Gunu added that the initiative would also complement ongoing efforts to establish industrial parks in the region to support manufacturing and small-scale industries.

He said the regional administration was working closely with institutions such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Ghana Free Zones Authority to attract investment and create opportunities for local businesses.

“This is about building the local economy, creating jobs for young people and making the 24-hour economy sustainable,” he said.

Delivering remarks at the event, Hon. Asiedu Nketia emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship in addressing youth unemployment in the country.

He observed that Ghana’s educational system often prepares graduates for employment rather than equipping them with skills to create jobs.

“The challenge of youth unemployment has become very serious because many graduates are trained to look for jobs instead of creating them,” he said.

He stressed that it would be impossible for any government to employ all graduates who complete tertiary education each year.

“Stop thinking that any government will be able to employ everybody. It will not be possible. If the government attempts to put everybody on the payroll, the system will collapse,” he cautioned.

Mr Asiedu Nketia therefore encouraged young people to focus on identifying societal challenges and developing innovative solutions that could be converted into businesses.

“That is how economies grow — by identifying problems, finding solutions and converting those solutions into income,” he said.

He commended the Volta Regional Minister for initiating the fund and called on corporate organisations, individuals and development partners to support the initiative.

Mr Gunu also appealed to everyone interested in the development of the Volta Region to contribute to the fund.

“This fund is for the youth and for the development of the region. Anyone who believes in the potential of the young people of the Volta Region should come on board and support it,” he said.

He expressed optimism that with adequate support and proper management, the Volta Youth Development Fund would play a significant role in promoting entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment and strengthening the local economy of the Volta Region.