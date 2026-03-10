Audit saves govt from potential GH¢159 Million loss in teacher trainee allowances

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has disclosed that a recent audit prevented the government from losing more than GH¢159 million in allowances intended for teacher trainees under the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, Nyarko Ampem explained that the Ministry of Education had initially reported unpaid teacher trainee allowances amounting to about GH¢160 million.

However, auditors who engaged the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission discovered that the situation was different from what had been reported. According to the Commission, there were no outstanding arrears as of December 2024.

The audit also uncovered discrepancies in government financial records, including an amount of GH¢6.1 million that appeared on the Ministry of Education’s Bank Transfer Advices schedule at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department even though the same funds had already been paid by a donor partner.

Nyarko Ampem warned that such inconsistencies create the risk of double payments and reveal gaps in financial oversight and coordination between government agencies and development partners.

“The Ministry of Education reported unpaid allowances totaling GHS160milion to teacher trainees under the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). When auditors engaged GTEC, the agency confirmed that as of December 2024, there were no outstanding arrears. Over GHS159million would have been lost but for this audit,” he told Parliament.

“An amount of GHS6.1million appeared on the Ministry of Education’s BTA schedule at the control and accountant general’s department even though the same funds had been paid by a donor partner.

“Such entries open a door for double payments and exposed a dangerous pattern of weak oversight and porous coordination between donor and financial records.”

The Deputy Finance Minister stressed that the findings highlight the urgent need for stronger monitoring systems and better coordination between government institutions and development partners to prevent financial mismanagement within the education sector.