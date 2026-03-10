Finance Ministry raises alarm over missing 10,000 metric tonnes of rice

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that 10,000 metric tonnes of rice purchased by the government in 2024 cannot be accounted for, raising serious concerns about the management and distribution of food supplies intended to cushion communities affected by the dry spell.

The disclosure was made in Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem while presenting a statement on behalf of the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to him, the government had paid for a total of 34,000 metric tonnes of rice as part of emergency measures to address the effects of the dry spell across the country.

However, records from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture indicate that only 24,000 metric tonnes were received and distributed, leaving 10,000 metric tonnes unaccounted for despite full payment having been made.

“Mr Speaker, in 2024, the Government of Ghana paid for 34,000MT of rice to address the impact of the dry spell. However, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture received and distributed 24,000MT of rice. To date, 10,000MT remains unaccounted for even though the entire quantity has been fully paid for,” he told Parliament.

Mr Nyarko Ampem also revealed further irregularities uncovered during an audit into the supply of maize to the government.

He explained that a company had been contracted to supply 100,000 metric tonnes of maize, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture submitted Stores Receipt Advice indicating that the entire consignment had been delivered.

Based on this documentation, the Ministry of Finance authorised payment of GH¢771.2 million to the supplier.

However, auditors later established that only 11,900 metric tonnes of maize had actually been delivered and distributed.

The Deputy Minister added that the payment request had been supported by a Stores Receipt Advice and a checklist certified by the internal auditor of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The discovery has intensified concerns over the verification processes used in confirming the delivery of government supplies and has renewed calls for stricter oversight and accountability in the management of public funds.