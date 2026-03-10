Adisadel Student beating: Aggrey Memorial parents demand Police apology  

The Parent/Teacher Association(PTA) of Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast has demanded an unqualified apology from the Ghana Police Service over a press release that alleged the arrest of six of its students for assaulting a final-year student from Adisadel College.

The PTA insisted that no Aggrey students were arrested or involved in the attack saying, “No Aggrey student has been arrested and accused of attacking the Adisadel student.

“We hereby state that the press release by the Ghana Police Service is false,” the Association declared at a press conference in Cape Coast on Monday.

The Police in a statement on Tuesday, February 24, said all the six students were handed over to Kotokuraba Police Station by school authorities on the evening of Friday, February 20, following reports of an attack on an Adisadel student at Pedu Junction earlier that day.

The Police statement linked preliminary investigations of the incident to the final day of an inter-colleges’ sports festival at Cape Coast Stadium.

The report said the suspects allegedly confronted the victim and his two friends over their school affiliation, beat the victim, and robbed him of an iPhone 17 Pro Max, shoes, and GH¢1,400 in cash.

However, PTA condemned the Police for swiftly publishing the full names of the juvenile suspects, calling it “heartbreaking and utterly unfortunate.”

The Association claimed their thorough engagement with school stakeholders revealed that Aggrey students were the actual victims, pursued by a larger group of Adisadel students armed with weapons.

Giving what it called “point-by-point reports,” stated that Ghana National Fire Service personnel in a moving vehicle advised the Aggrey students to seek refuge at the Regional Police Command at Pedu.

It said a Senior Housemaster and his Assistant, then transported the students to the Kotokuraba Police Station to assist investigations.

The Association emphasised that the alleged victim never lodged a complaint against Aggrey students at Kotokuraba or any other station and Aggrey Memorial itself filed no such report.

It reaffirmed the school’s commitment to discipline and ethical conduct, vowing full cooperation with authorities to uncover the truth while rejecting accusations that damage its reputation.

“We respectfully request that this accurate account be considered to correct any misrepresentation in the original press release,” the PTA stated.

GNA