GoldBod should sponsor 2026 World Cup to showcase Ghana’s gold globally — A Plus

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has urged the Ghana Gold Board to sponsor the upcoming FIFA World Cup to help market the country’s gold products internationally.

The lawmaker said the World Cup presents a unique opportunity for Ghana to showcase its refined and finished gold products to a global audience.

In a social media post on Tuesday, March 10, he emphasised that bold leadership is required to leverage such platforms for national economic benefit.

“Do you have plans of marketing made in Ghana gold products at the World Cup?” he questioned GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, in the post, noting “If not, then please query your head of marketing because GoldBod Jewelry must be very visible at the World Cup.”

“That is how you market a national product. That is how you turn Ghana’s gold products into a global brand. We should see GoldBod Jewelry all over Canada, US, and Mexico. And this time, please, be bold!” he said.

A Plus stressed that Ghana must move beyond exporting raw resources and actively promote value-added products.

“If we truly want Ghana to move forward, we must begin to think beyond politics and support bold ideas that create jobs, build industries, and bring global attention to Ghanaian products. Ghana has the gold. Ghana has the talent. What we need now is the courage to process it here and market it to the world,” the MP further noted.

The call comes after A Plus defended GoldBod Jewellery’s sponsorship of the Women of Valour event held in London on March 7, which recognises women with inspiring stories of courage.

The sponsorship had sparked backlash online, with critics arguing that the state-owned company should not support an event organised by a personality perceived as critical of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

GoldBod Jewellery later clarified that its role in the programme was limited to offering promotional discounts on its products to participants.

A Plus described the move as strategic and necessary for promoting Made-in-Ghana gold on global platforms.