UE/R: NADMO Deputy DG donates food items to support muslims during Ramadan

The Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in charge of stores, Hajia Charity Rahinatu Haruna Iddris, has donated food items to the Upper East Regional Chief Imam, his deputy, and the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support them during the holy month of Ramadan.

The donation, valued at thousands of Ghana cedis, included 200 bags of rice, 100 bags of sugar and 100 boxes of cooking oil. The items were presented to assist Muslim leaders and their communities as they observe Ramadan, a sacred period of fasting, prayer and charity for Muslims across the world.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims globally. During the period, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, devote themselves to prayer and spiritual reflection, and carry out acts of charity to support the less privileged.

As part of the distribution, the Upper East Regional Chief Imam received 10 bags of rice, each containing five packs of 25 kilograms, five bags of sugar and 25 litres of oil. His deputy received five bags of rice, each containing five packs of 25 kilograms, two bags of sugar and three boxes of Frytol oil, with each box containing 12 bottles of 1.5 litres. The NDC Youth Wing received 43 bags of rice, each containing five packs of 25 kilograms, and five boxes of oil, with each box containing 12 bottles.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Hajia Rahinatu said the gesture was a demonstration of solidarity with the Muslim community during one of the most important periods in the Islamic calendar.

She noted that Ramadan encourages compassion, generosity and unity among people.

“We are all one people and it is in seasons like this that we must show love and care to one another. I pray that God hears the prayers of our Muslim brothers and sisters during this holy month and that this small contribution eases their burden as they observe this blessed period of fasting and worship,” she said.

The Upper East Regional Chief Imam expressed appreciation to Hajia Rahinatu for the timely support. He described the donation as a sign of unity and goodwill and prayed for blessings upon the Deputy Director General and all those who continue to support the Muslim community during Ramadan.