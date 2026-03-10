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GoldBod Jewellery’s sponsorship of Women of Valour was a strategic decision — A Plus

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines GoldBod Jewellery’s sponsorship of Women of Valour was a strategic decision — A Plus
TUE, 10 MAR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has defended GoldBod Jewellery’s sponsorship of the Women of Valour event held in London on March 7.

The event, created by multiple award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, recognises women with inspiring stories of courage each year on March 7.

The sponsorship sparked backlash on social media, with critics claiming that the state-owned company should not have supported an event organised by a personality perceived to have been critical of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) while in opposition.

GoldBod Jewellery later clarified that its involvement was limited to offering promotional discounts on its products to participants.

However, in a social media post on Tuesday, March 10, A Plus argued that the decision was strategic and should have been defended boldly by the company and the government.

“GoldBod through GoldBod Jewelry sponsored Women of Valour. That is a fact. And in my view, it was a very good decision. I was actually ready to defend it strongly…Leadership requires courage. When you make a good decision, not everyone will agree with you, but you must stand by it regardless,” he said.

He noted that the move aligns with the country's broader goals of adding value to locally sourced gold and marketing it internationally.

“If we truly want Ghana to move forward, we must begin to think beyond politics and support bold ideas that create jobs, build industries, and bring global attention to Ghanaian products. Ghana has the gold. Ghana has the talent. What we need now is the courage to process it here and market it to the world,” A Plus stated.

The MP emphasised that sponsorships like these are crucial for promoting Ghanaian products on global platforms.

The lawmaker argued that politics and jealousy should not hinder initiatives that create jobs and showcase local talent.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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