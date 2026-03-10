Stakeholders insist early pregnancy should not end girls’ dreams

Ghanaians have again been remined about the need to provide adequate care and support to pregnant adolescents instead of rejecting them, as early pregnancy should not automatically end a girl’s education or future ambitions.

The call was made during the “Me Daakye Radio Show” on Space FM in Sunyani, where discussions centered on the theme “Pregnant but Not Finished: Is Early Pregnancy the End of an Adolescent’s Education and Dreams?”

The programme brought together adolescents and key stakeholders to examine the challenges teenage mothers face and explore ways to help them continue pursuing their dreams.

Participants in the discussion were of the view that while early pregnancy can disrupt a girl’s education, strong support from families, schools and communities can help adolescent mothers return to school and continue striving for a better future.

Speaking during the discussion, Patricia Awuah from the Ghana Education Service (GES) advised parents not to force pregnant schoolgirls out of their homes or compel them to live with the men responsible for their pregnancies.

According to her such reactions often worsen the situation and destroy the future opportunities of the young girls, emphasizing that adolescent pregnancy should not be seen as the end of a girl’s educational journey.

Madam Awuah explained that the GES has policies that allow girls who become pregnant to return to school after childbirth, encouraging families to support their daughters so they can continue their education.

The programme also featured the story of Harriet Takyiwaa, who shared her personal experience of becoming pregnant while in junior high school. She revealed that the situation forced her to leave home and live with the man responsible for the pregnancy.

Takyiwaa explained that life became challenging thereafter as she had to engage in petty trading activities such as selling sachet water to fend for herself and her child.

Determined to rebuild her life, she later joined a dressmaking training programme under the Resilient City for Adolescents Project, which is being implemented in Sunyani by Global Media Foundation, a human rights NGO.

Through the project, she is learning fashion design to help secure a better future for herself and her child.

Ms. Takyiwaa encouraged other young mothers not to give up on their dreams despite the difficulties they may face.

Host of the programme, Rahima Umar Ishaq, also shared her personal experience as a teenage mother, emphasizing that although early pregnancy can interrupt a girl’s plans, it does not mean her aspirations must end.

She noted that many adolescent mothers face stigma and discouragement from society, which often makes it difficult for them to continue their education or pursue their goals.

According to her, young mothers need encouragement and opportunities rather than judgment, adding that communities must play a key role in supporting them to rebuild their lives and achieve their dreams.

(Rahima Umar Ishaq is a Sunyani-based Citizen Journalist)