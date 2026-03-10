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Ghana Water incurs wrath of Sunyani residents for lack of communication over poor service

By Richard Kofi Boahen
Social News Ghana Water incurs wrath of Sunyani residents for lack of communication over poor service
TUE, 10 MAR 2026

A concerned resident of Sunyani is accusing the Ghana Water Company of demonstrating gross disrespect toward its customers in and around the Bono Regional capital in the past week.

“For the past week, residents of Sunyani have been experiencing disruptions in water supply, yet the Ghana Water Company has remained silent on the situation. Customers have not been given any clear information about the cause of the problem or when supply will be restored”, the concern citizen, who prefers to remain anonymous, took to social media to pour out his frustration.

He wondered why Ghana Water would quickly rush in to disconnect the supply of water to customers who owe them even one Ghana cedi but has not courtesy to reach out to its customers with any explanation during such a situation.

“Ironically, if a customer owes even one cedi, the company is quick to move in and disconnect the service. Communication, however, appears lacking when customers are the ones facing challenges.”

He admonished the Ghana Water Company to learn from institutions such as NEDCo and VRA, “which often communicate promptly with their customers whenever there is a challenge with service delivery. Customers deserve transparency, timely updates, and respect. Keeping the public informed is not just good practice, it is a responsibility.”

Please find below the unedited version of the concern shared by the resident:

Ghana Water Company, Sunyani: Treat Your Customers with Respect

For the past week, residents of Sunyani have been experiencing a disruption in water supply, yet the Ghana Water Company has remained silent on the situation. Customers have not been given any clear information about the cause of the problem or when supply will be restored.

Ironically, if a customer owes even one cedi, the company is quick to move in and disconnect the service. Communication, however, appears lacking when customers are the ones facing challenges.

The Ghana Water Company should learn from institutions such as NEDCo and VRA, which often communicate promptly with their customers whenever there is a challenge with service delivery.

Customers deserve transparency, timely updates, and respect. Keeping the public informed is not just good practice, it is a responsibility.

Concerned Resident of Sunyani

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

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