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Tue, 10 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Controversy Over Jailed Nigerians in Maputo

Controversy Over Jailed Nigerians in Maputo

Maputo, Mozambique The detention of dozens of Nigerians in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, has sparked diplomatic tension and raised concerns about possible xenophobia in Southern Africa.

Arrest of Nigerians in Maputo
Reports indicate that about 42 Nigerian nationals were arrested during a security raid at a spare-parts market in Maputo by Mozambican authorities. The operation reportedly targeted suspected illegal activities in the market area. However, Nigerian officials say the arrests appeared to single out Nigerians among other foreign traders.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed the arrests and stated that many of those detained are legal residents in Mozambique who have been living and working there for years.

Nigeria Demands Release
Nigeria’s government has formally demanded that Mozambican authorities either release the detainees immediately or charge them in court if they committed any crime. NiDCOM chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa described the situation as disturbing and called for due process.

Officials argue that keeping the detainees without charges could violate their rights and damage relations between the two countries.

Allegations of Xenophobia
Nigerian authorities and diaspora groups have suggested the arrests may reflect xenophobic attitudes toward foreigners, particularly Nigerians engaged in business across Southern Africa. Similar tensions have previously been reported in the region.

According to reports, some detainees have complained of ill-treatment, illness, and the loss of personal belongings during detention, further increasing concern among Nigerian officials and families.

Mozambique Yet to Clarify Charges
As of the latest reports, Mozambican authorities have not publicly detailed specific charges against the detained Nigerians, prompting Nigeria to press for transparency and consular access to the detainees.

Broader Context
The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by African migrants living and doing business in other African countries, including issues related to immigration enforcement, policing, and occasional xenophobic tensions.

Conclusion:
The case of Nigerians jailed in Maputo has become a diplomatic issue between Nigeria and Mozambique. While Mozambican authorities’ say the arrests were part of security operations, Nigeria insists that the detainees must either be charged formally or released, stressing the importance of protecting the rights of its citizens abroad.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1348 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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