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UNDP, Clean Air Fund develop new investment case for improved air quality and health in Ghana

By G.D. Zaney, Esq.
Health UNDP, Clean Air Fund develop new investment case for improved air quality and health in Ghana
MON, 09 MAR 2026

Poor air quality affects lives and livelihoods across Ghana and is increasingly shaping the country’s public health and development outlook, with implications extending far beyond the environment. From rising health costs to lost productivity and pressure on urban systems.

Air pollution cuts across various sectors, including transport, energy, waste management, agriculture and industry, making coordinated action a necessity.

In response to these, a new Investment Case for Improved Air Quality and Health is being developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, with funding from the Clean Air Fund.

The initiative is intended to serve as a strategic tool to strengthen advocacy, unlock investment and accelerate coordinated action and is designed to bridge the gap between data and decision-making.

It is expected to provide a comprehensive assessment of the economic losses due to inaction on air pollution as a major environmental driver of noncommunicable diseases and of the economic benefits of taking specific actions, including co-benefits related to climate change.

By examining the health, economic and institutional dimensions of air pollution, the New Investment Case aims to equip policymakers and partners with a clear basis for prioritising interventions, mobilising financing and coordinating action across sectors.

To ensure relevance and practicality, the initiative has been informed by a series of technical reviews, validation meetings and a recent multisectoral workshop, which brought together government institutions, development partners, civil society, academia and technical experts.

Discussions at the workshop focused on validating evidence, assessing feasibility and identifying pathways for a sustainable implementation, as Participants emphasised the importance of strong institutional collaboration and alignment with national development priorities, including climate action, health system strengthening and sustainable urban growth.

Insights emerging from the investment case and consultations are, therefore, expected to inform national planning processes, including climate and health policy frameworks.

Addressing the forum, Dr Edward Ampratwum, Head of Inclusive Growth and Accountable Governance, UNDP Ghana, noted that as Ghana advanced its health and development ambitions, clean air was increasingly being recognized as foundational to sustainable growth.

Dr Ampratwum described air pollution as both a health and development emergency and stressed the need for a united, cross-sectoral response informed by credible evidence.

He said investing in improved air quality would deliver multiple benefits, such as healthier communities, stronger productivity and reduced long-term economic costs.

Also present at the workshop was Dr Atiwoto, Director, Research, Statistics and Information Management, Ministry of Health. Dr Atiwoto acknowledged the importance of the work undertaken by UNDP and the Clean Air Fund, noting that the document provided evidence-based for advocacy and national decision making.

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