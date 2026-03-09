AMMUSTED to USTED: UTAG President hails name revert but slams politicization

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) branch of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) in Kumasi and its entire staff have welcomed government's decision to revert the institution's name from Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AMMUSTED).

"Students, staff, and colleagues, we are all happy that the name has been changed to USTED. It was a political decision by the previous government to politicize everything, including academics. Universities are supposed to be autonomous, but unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo government didn't see things that way.

"Today, as the John Mahama government and NDC are reverting the name to reflect a national character, as UTAG president, and by all standards, I commend the President for it," USTED UTAG president, Prof. Yarhands Dissou Arthur, told journalists shortly after management of the institution announced the change of its name.

According to Prof. Arthur, the head of Applied Sciences and Mathematical Department, the previous name of the institution used to create challenges for branding and visibility.

"The former name, Akenten Appiah-Menkah, often led to the perception that the university was a private institution. This change will significantly improve the institution’s identity and recognition. I would like to sincerely thank President Mahama for fulfilling this important promise to the university community.

"The entire university community is delighted that the previously long institutional name, which created challenges for branding and visibility, has now been shortened to make branding easier and more effective.

"The former name, Akenten Appiah-Menkah, often led to the perception that the university was a private institution. This change will significantly improve the institution’s identity and recognition. I would like to sincerely thank President Mahama for fulfilling this important promise to the university community," he stressed.

However, in a release from management "We respectfully inform the University Council, the Academic Board, Management, Faculty, Staff, Students, and other Stakeholders of the University, that per Act 1162 (2025), the name of the University has since December 24, 2025, changed from Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) to University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Kumasi (USTED).

It concluded that, "Internal and external stakeholders of the University are kindly requested to note the change of name, and act accordingly."