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Philanthropist supports Nakolo Kaporinia community electricity project

By Kadir Abdulai || Upper East II Contributor
Social News Philanthropist supports Nakolo Kaporinia community electricity project
MON, 09 MAR 2026

Wenewomeh Aborah, a philanthropist and General Manager of Kastone Records, has once again extended support to residents of the Nakolo Kaporinia community, a suburb of Paga in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The donation forms part of his continued efforts to improve the living conditions and livelihoods of people in the area.

Chief Pe Gideon Aloah III commended Mr Aborah for the various interventions he has undertaken to support the community. According to the chief, the initiatives have helped improve local livelihoods and reduced the number of young people migrating to neighbouring Burkina Faso in search of opportunities. He described Mr Aborah’s actions as humanitarian support for communities and individuals.

Responding to a request from the youth and residents of Nakolo Kaporinia, a team representing Mr Aborah presented a cash donation of GH¢8,800 to support an ongoing community electricity initiative as part of his corporate social responsibility.

Some residents told the media during the presentation that the community has been working for more than ten years to extend electricity from Nakolo Central to Kaporinia. They said access to electricity is expected to improve livelihoods, boost agricultural activities and promote other economic ventures in the area.

Raymond Adda, a brother of Mr Aborah who represented him at the ceremony, explained the reason behind the support. He noted that it is important for communities to demonstrate commitment to development initiatives before seeking assistance from individuals and organisations.

“Currently, Mr Aborah is out of town and based on that he has asked me to represent him to present the GH¢8,800.00 to support the community. It is not that Mr Aborah has money but he believes that both the Quran and the Bible make it clear that the hand that gives never lacks,” he said.

Mr Adda added that connecting Nakolo Kaporinia to the national electricity grid would help increase rural incomes, create employment opportunities and boost business activities in the community.

The Assembly Member for the area explained that the electricity project was initiated after it became clear that government alone could not address all development challenges. He said residents had therefore begun contributing funds to support the project, including the purchase of electricity poles and cables.

“We realised that the central government alone cannot carry out all these projects, so the community also decided to contribute towards development. We started engaging residents to make contributions to help finance part of the cost. That is why we appealed to people who have community development at heart, and through that Mr Aborah has supported us,” he said.

Nancy Yidenia, speaking on behalf of the women’s group in the community, expressed appreciation to Mr Aborah for the support. She noted that electricity would create opportunities for women to expand small businesses such as selling sachet water, sobolo and other beverages to support their families and pay their children’s school fees.

She added that electricity would also enable the community to operate mechanised boreholes to support vegetable farming activities.

The residents of Nakolo Kaporinia are therefore appealing to the public and well-meaning individuals to support them in completing the electricity project and other economic empowerment initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people in the community.

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