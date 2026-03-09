Ghana’s economy fragile despite recent recovery — Dr Anim-Prempeh

Chief Economist at the Public Initiative for Economic Development (PIED), Dr Daniel Anim-Prempeh, has cautioned that Ghana’s economic recovery remains delicate and incomplete despite recent improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

He warned the government against what he described as any “premature celebration,” stressing that the economy has not yet developed the strength required to sustain long term growth.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the current state of the economy, Dr Anim-Prempeh urged the government to build on recent macroeconomic gains and channel them into accelerating growth, particularly within the manufacturing sector.

Recent data show that Ghana’s economy has begun to stabilise, with inflation declining sharply from more than 50% in December 2022 to 3.8% in January 2026.

The Ghana cedi has also recorded significant appreciation, strengthening by 40.7% against the US dollar, 30.9% against the Pound Sterling and 24% against the euro.

In his State of the Nation Address delivered on Friday, February 27, President John Dramani Mahama said the country’s foreign reserves had reached US$13.8 billion, representing 5.7 months of import cover.

The President also indicated that public debt had declined by GHS82.1 billion, falling from 61.8% to 45.3% of Gross Domestic Product, while US$1.4 billion in debt service was paid in 2025 to rebuild credibility with international partners.

Despite these developments, Dr Anim-Prempeh said major challenges persist in key sectors of the economy.

“We are not totally out of our economic mess; we still have an issue with the cocoa sector, we're still battling with electricity issues, and the government is yet to pay outstanding salaries of some workers, indicating that the resources are not there in the quantum to address all these challenges,” he said.

Dr Anim-Prempeh acknowledged that reforms under the US$3 billion International Monetary Fund supported programme, together with domestic policy measures, had helped restore a measure of macroeconomic stability after the crisis that led to Ghana’s debt default and restructuring between 2022 and 2023.

However, he stressed that the government must proceed cautiously as structural weaknesses remain in critical sectors of the economy.

“The government must tread cautiously because persistent challenges remain in critical sectors, and this requires continued fiscal discipline and cautious management to sustain gains achieved under the IMF programme,” he said.

The economist also called for deliberate efforts to strengthen Ghana’s productive capacity, particularly by expanding the manufacturing sector in order to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on imports and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

“We need to build a strong production base – our manufacturing base must be strong. It is then that we will minimise the importation of unnecessary items into this economy and ease the burden on our reserves, thereby beefing up our foreign exchange position,” he said.

Dr Anim-Prempeh further stressed that lasting economic recovery would depend heavily on empowering the private sector to generate employment, especially for the country’s growing youth population.

He pointed to incentives proposed under the government’s planned 24 hour economy initiative, including tax exemptions on machinery imports for manufacturing, solar and renewable energy inputs, raw materials not produced locally, vehicles and logistics equipment, as well as corporate income tax exemptions for farming in strategic value chains.

“Supporting the private sector to create sustainable jobs for the teeming youth is very critical. These are key things that ought to be done. It's very difficult, but when they focus and commit to the cause, they should be able to do it.

“Going forward, the big question is how we are going to sustain the gains post IMF. Are we going to have the fiscal discipline that is required to be able to have sustained macroeconomic performance?” he asked.

Dr Anim-Prempeh urged the Ministry of Finance and economic managers to demonstrate strong commitment to fiscal discipline even without direct IMF oversight.

He also warned against complacency, noting that Ghana’s economic recovery could easily be undermined by policy reversals, external shocks, or fiscal indiscipline, particularly during election periods.