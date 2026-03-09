Cooking oil, sugar and other goods must enter Ghana via ports — Finance Minister directs Customs

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to immediately implement measures aimed at safeguarding government revenue.

The move comes amid concerns over goods entering the country through land borders without proper oversight, which has reportedly led to revenue leakages.

According to the minister, the new directive will help tighten border controls and improve efficiency in customs operations.

“Earlier today, I met with the Acting Commissioner of Customs, Mr. Aaron Akanor, and the management of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to discuss the recent developments at our borders and to take decisive steps to protect Ghana’s revenue.

“Following this meeting, I have directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to immediately implement the following measures,” the minister wrote in a social media post on Monday, March 9.

The directive covers cooking oil, rice, sugar, frozen products, textiles, flour, canned tomatoes, pasta, and pharmaceutical products.

These items must now be routed exclusively through the country's seaports and will no longer be allowed to enter or transit the country via land borders.

The Minister further “directed the recentralisation of the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB).”

According to him, this “will establish a one-stop shop for valuation and strengthen intelligence sharing, including insights generated through the Publican AI system. All relevant departments and units within the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these directives.”

The Finance Minister stressed that the measures are expected to protect revenue base, improve border security, and ensure that imported goods are properly monitored as part of the government’s broader economic management strategy.