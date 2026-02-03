ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U.S. Army delegation pays working visit to Ghana Air Force Chief

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD || Contributor
Social News U.S. Army delegation pays working visit to Ghana Air Force Chief
TUE, 03 FEB 2026 2

A six-member delegation from the United States Army, led by Brigadier General Cederman, has paid a working visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong, to hold discussions on matters of mutual interest between Ghana and the United States.

The meeting focused on strengthening existing defence and security cooperation between the two countries, with emphasis on deepening bilateral military partnerships.

During the meeting on Friday, in Accra, Brigadier General Cederman expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded to his delegation and highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between the United States Army and the Ghana Air Force.

He noted the value of joint training initiatives, particularly joint search and rescue exercises, noting that such engagements would enhance operational readiness, interoperability, and the overall effectiveness of both forces in responding to emergencies.

As part of efforts to further deepen bilateral relations, Brigadier General Cederman also encouraged the Chief of the Air Staff to undertake a reciprocal working visit to the United States to explore additional areas of cooperation.

The Air Vice Marshal Agyen-Frempong emphasised the need to enhance security and infrastructure at Ghana Air Force bases, calling for support in the provision of advanced aircraft communication and navigation equipments wich would significantly improve operational efficiency and enhance the safety and effectiveness of air traffic services.

He added that these improvements would be mutually beneficial to both Ghana and the United States, particularly in the context of joint operations and shared security objectives.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Comments

Awuradebasa | 2/3/2026 6:37:11 PM

Which Ghanaian journalist came up with the caption' WORKING VISIT'? The German counselor came to Ghana on a working visit and President Mahama also was on 'working visit' to welcome him at the Kotoka Airport... that was what whoever covered that scene wrote.

Comments2
Top Stories

44 minutes ago

NDC has turned around the economy with a few ‘boys’, not ‘men’ — Steve Manteaw NDC has turned around the economy with a few ‘boys’, not ‘men’ — Steve Manteaw

50 minutes ago

Be vigilant of job advertisements abroad to avoid being trafficking victims — Foreign Affairs Ministry advises Be vigilant of job advertisements abroad to avoid being trafficking victims — Fo...

50 minutes ago

Policy analyst Steve Manteaw Reviving Ghana’s economy from junk status in one year commendable — Steve Mantea...

56 minutes ago

Our promotion exams was conducted by UCC, alleged paper leakage baseless — Ghana Police Service Our promotion exams was conducted by UCC, alleged paper leakage baseless — Ghana...

1 hour ago

You were caught on tape — Martin Kpebu questions Godfred Dame’s moral right to criticise AG over Adu-Boahene trial 'You were caught on tape' — Martin Kpebu questions Godfred Dame’s moral right to...

1 hour ago

1,400 rounds of ammunition hidden in hen coop retrieved in Bolgatanga 1,400 rounds of ammunition hidden in hen coop retrieved in Bolgatanga

1 hour ago

Stop hiding behind sponsored platforms and make himself available for parliamentary probe into alleged gold losses — Oppong Nkrumah dares Sammy Gyamfi Stop hiding behind sponsored platforms and make himself available for parliament...

1 hour ago

BoG report: You justify falsehood by changing goalposts – Sammy Gyamfi slams Oppong Nkrumah BoG report: You justify falsehood by changing goalposts – Sammy Gyamfi slams Opp...

2 hours ago

28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast 28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast

13 hours ago

CHRAJ empowers Pantang nursing and midwifery students on anti-corruption CHRAJ empowers Pantang nursing and midwifery students on anti-corruption

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line