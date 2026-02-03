U.S. Army delegation pays working visit to Ghana Air Force Chief

A six-member delegation from the United States Army, led by Brigadier General Cederman, has paid a working visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong, to hold discussions on matters of mutual interest between Ghana and the United States.

The meeting focused on strengthening existing defence and security cooperation between the two countries, with emphasis on deepening bilateral military partnerships.

During the meeting on Friday, in Accra, Brigadier General Cederman expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded to his delegation and highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between the United States Army and the Ghana Air Force.

He noted the value of joint training initiatives, particularly joint search and rescue exercises, noting that such engagements would enhance operational readiness, interoperability, and the overall effectiveness of both forces in responding to emergencies.

As part of efforts to further deepen bilateral relations, Brigadier General Cederman also encouraged the Chief of the Air Staff to undertake a reciprocal working visit to the United States to explore additional areas of cooperation.

The Air Vice Marshal Agyen-Frempong emphasised the need to enhance security and infrastructure at Ghana Air Force bases, calling for support in the provision of advanced aircraft communication and navigation equipments wich would significantly improve operational efficiency and enhance the safety and effectiveness of air traffic services.

He added that these improvements would be mutually beneficial to both Ghana and the United States, particularly in the context of joint operations and shared security objectives.