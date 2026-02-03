Man kills partner, commits suicide at Kade Abease

A tragic incident has occurred at Kade Abease in the Eastern Region, where a man identified as Samuel Arthur is alleged to have killed his cohabiting partner, Deborah, before also losing his life.

The couple, both natives of Takoradi in the Western Region, had reportedly been living together at Kade Abease for about four months. Samuel Arthur was said to be working at a local cold store.

According to the area Assemblyman, the two had earlier fallen out, prompting Deborah to leave for Kasoa. She later returned to their residence to collect her personal belongings.

It is alleged that during her return, a confrontation ensued, resulting in Deborah’s death. Samuel Arthur is also reported to have died shortly after the incident.

The Ghana Police Service has visited the scene and transported the bodies to the Kade Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation.

Police have since launched a full probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.