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IGP Yohuno reshuffles Senior Police Command

  Tue, 03 Feb 2026
Social News IGP Yohuno reshufflesSenior Police Command
TUE, 03 FEB 2026

The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has announced a series of senior command changes within the Ghana Police Service, with immediate effect.

An official posting indicates that several Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been reassigned to new roles as part of efforts to strengthen leadership and improve operational efficiency across the Service.

As part of the changes, COP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba has been moved from Director General Technology to Director General NAPD, while COP Iddi Lansah Seidu has been reassigned from Director General Welfare to Director General Technology. COP Dr Vance Baba Gariba has shifted from Director General Operations to Director General Research and Planning, with COP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe moving from Director General PPSB to Director General Operations. DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey has been transferred from Director General Research and Planning to Director General PPSB, while DCOP Eric Ken Winful has moved from Director General NAPD to Director General Welfare.

The reshuffle also affects regional and technical commands. DCOP Charles K Adu has been appointed Regional Commander for the Eastern Sector, while DCOP Isaac Asante has moved from the Eastern Region to the National Headquarters. DCOP George B Ohene Boadi has taken over as Regional Commander for the Central Region, and DCOP George Ankomah has been reassigned from Central MTTD Ashanti Region to serve as Regional Commander for the Eastern North Region. DCOP Alex Kodjo Wowolo, previously Director of ICT at the National Headquarters, is now in charge of Central MTTD Ashanti Region.

The IGP said the changes form part of ongoing measures to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen leadership, and improve service delivery throughout the Ghana Police Service.

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