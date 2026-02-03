Ghana Cycling Federation, Ghana Olympic Committee honour Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for Tour Du Ghana 2025 sponsorship

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), in collaboration with the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has presented a citation and an official race jersey to the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Madam Jane Mingle Dornukuor, in recognition of the company’s headline sponsorship of the Tour du Ghana 2025.

The presentation acknowledged Prudential Life Insurance Ghana’s significant role in powering the national cycling championship and its contribution to advancing the development of the sport across the country.

Officials of the Ghana Cycling Federation, led by Secretary General Shaaban Mohammed, together with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Richard Akpokavie Esq., described the partnership as a major boost for cycling in Ghana. They noted that the sponsorship has strengthened efforts to promote competitive cycling and support the growth of emerging talent nationwide.

The officials expressed profound appreciation to Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for its commitment and sustained investment in sports development, describing the support as a key driver of the championship’s success.

The 13th Edition of the Tour du Ghana, held in 2025, attracted cyclists from 12 countries across Africa and Europe. This year’s championship, the 14th edition, is expected to bring together participants from more than 20 countries worldwide. The Tour du Ghana is modelled after the Tour de France, regarded as one of the world’s leading cycling events.

Mr Mohammed used the occasion to appeal to government and private sector organisations to support cycling, noting that the sport plays a significant role in promoting tourism and projecting Ghana on the global sports stage.