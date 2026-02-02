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Everything that goes wrong in NDC govt is blamed on Ken Ofori Atta because he is not in Ghana – Kodua slams NDC

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
NDC Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party
MON, 02 FEB 2026 4
Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused the government of turning former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta into a political scapegoat for the country’s challenges.

Kodua argued that Ofori-Atta’s absence from Ghana has made him an easy target for criticism.

“Now, everything that goes wrong is blamed on Ken simply because he is not in Ghana,” he stated in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

He said issues affecting ordinary citizens are increasingly being linked to the former minister, even when they are unrelated to him.

“Ken is now their message,” he said. “When people complain about water bills, they mention Ken. When unemployment comes up, they say Ken is not in Ghana.”

According to Kodua, this tactic diverts attention from current leadership and genuine policy solutions.

He described the approach as “political grandstanding,” designed to score points rather than tackle pressing economic and social problems.

Blaming one individual for complex national issues, he added, oversimplifies serious challenges and misleads the public.

Kodua called on leaders to prioritise governance and accountability over what he described as propaganda tactics.

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Comments

Kofi | 2/3/2026 6:51:09 AM

Foolish talk!!! Then, tell Ken Ofori Attah to return to Ghana if he has nothingtohide. What do you say about the over 80 NPP MPs who were calling for Ken Ofori Attah's head? Was Ken outside Ghana then?

Comments4
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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