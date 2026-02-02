UNDP develops investment case to tackle air pollution and safeguard Ghana’s health and economy

Air pollution is increasingly shaping Ghana’s public health and development outlook, with implications that extend far beyond the environment. From rising health costs to lost productivity and pressure on urban systems, poor air quality affects lives and livelihoods across the country.

In response, a new Investment Case for Improved Air Quality and Health in Ghana is being developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with funding from the Clean Air Fund to provide a comprehensive assessment of the economic losses due to inaction on air pollution as a major environmental driver of noncommunicable diseases, and of the economic benefits of taking specific actions, including co-benefits related to climate change.

The investment case is designed to bridge the gap between data and decision-making. By examining the health, economic, and institutional dimensions of air pollution, it aims to equip policymakers and partners with a clear basis for prioritising interventions, mobilising financing, and coordinating action across sectors.

To ensure relevance and practicality, the work, which is financed through the Clean Air Fund, has been informed by a series of technical reviews and validation meetings and a recent multisectoral workshop bringing together government institutions, development partners, civil society, academia, and technical experts. Discussions focused on validating evidence, assessing feasibility, and identifying pathways for sustainable implementation.Air pollution cuts across various sectors including transport, energy, waste management, agriculture, industry, making coordinated action essential. Participants emphasised the importance of strong institutional collaboration and alignment with national development priorities, including climate action, health system strengthening, and sustainable urban growth.

Speaking during the engagements, Edward Ampratwum, PhD, Head of Inclusive Growth and Accountable Governance at UNDP Ghana, described air pollution as both a health and development emergency, underscoring the need for united, cross-sectoral responses informed by credible evidence.

Dr Atiwoto, Director for Research, Statistics and Information Management from Ministry of Health acknowledged the critical work undertaken by UNDP, with support from the Clean Air Fund, to develop the Investment Case for Improved Air Quality and Health, noting that the document provides an important evidence base for advocacy and national decision making.

As Ghana advances its health and development ambitions, clean air is increasingly recognised as foundational to sustainable growth. Insights emerging from the investment case and consultations are expected to inform national planning processes, including climate and health policy frameworks. Investing in improved air quality delivers multiple benefits; healthier communities, stronger productivity, and reduced long-term economic costs.

The forthcoming investment case is intended to serve as a strategic tool to strengthen advocacy unlock investment and accelerate coordinated action. Its development signals a growing consensus: cleaner air is not only possible, but essential for Ghana’s future.

The Investment Case for Improved Air Quality and Health in Ghana will be officially launched in the coming weeks.

Source: UNDP