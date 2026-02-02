I have not heard party leadership, MPs say Afenyo-Markin should go; he will stay — Alfred Thompson

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, Alfred Thompson has come to the defense of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin amid growing commentary questioning his loyalty within the New Patriotic Party.

Reacting to claims circulating on social media, Thompson dismissed suggestions that Afenyo-Markin may have acted against party interests during the recent primaries.

“There is a certain feeling that he has not been honest about where he truly belongs,” Thompson said in an interview on Metro TV. “But I’m not saying that is a fact.”

He noted that friendships within the party should not be weaponized to create suspicion.

“Afenyo-Markin has not hidden the fact that he is a very good friend to Kennedy,” he said. “But how does friendship automatically translate into betrayal?” he stated.

Thompson pointed to a public commitment made by Afenyo-Markin to the party’s flagbearer as evidence of his loyalty.

“He spoke to Dr Bawumia without any prompting,” Thompson said. “It was a short but hearty conversation, and he committed to supporting him to win the 2028 election.”

Addressing calls for Afenyo-Markin to step aside, Thompson said no official party structure has endorsed such demands.

“I have not heard the party leadership say he should go,” he stated. “I have not heard any MP say they want to change him."

He warned against reading political motives into election results.

“Some people are putting together how Ken performed and then jumping to conclusions,” he said. “But there is no evidence to support those suspicions.”

Thompson described the Minority Leader as steady and effective.

“He has held the fort for this long,” he said. “He can still be there, and he will still be there.”

-mynewsgh