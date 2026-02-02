TMPC closes down unlicensed herbal centres in Madina and Ashaiman

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has shut down several herbal and alternative medicine centres in a targeted enforcement operation in Madina and Ashaiman.

The facilities, which include Bibio Herbal Centre at Madina; My Redeemer Naturopathic Treatment Centre, at Ashaiman Jericho; Amuzu Herbal Centre; and K. Duah Herbal Centre, both at Ashaiman Atadeka, were closed down for operating in breach of licensing and certification requirements.

The exercise, carried out by the Compliance and Enforcement Unit (CEU), of the Council with support from the Police also saw the sanctioning of several tabletop herbal vendors, some of whom bolted upon spotting the inspection team.

Their herbal wares were however confiscated, while disclaimers and notices were pasted on their tables, directing the owners to report to the TMPC for regularization.

During the exercise, a herbal medicine hawker at Madina, who gave his name as Ben, had his wares confiscated and directed to report to the TMPC to obtain a hawker's licence.

When queried, Ben said he was unaware that he required a hawker's licence to ply his trade.

In an interview, Mr. Michael Lawson, Head of the CEU explained that Bibio Herbal Centre, and My Redeemer Naturopathic Treatment Centre were both shut for operating with expired licences, while Amuzu Herbal Centre was closed for operating with both an expired licence and an expired Practitioner certificate.

He said K. Duah Herbal Centre on the other hand was shut down for operating without registration and a valid operating licence, putting lives at risk.

Explaining the rationale for the exercise, Dr (MH) Yusuf Yakubu, the Registrar of the TMPC, said the enforcement action formed part of the Council's statutory mandate to regulate traditional medicine practice and protect public health.

He said all practitioners, vendors and hawkers were required to obtain the appropriate licences and certification before operating, noting that compliance also enhanced public confidence in traditional medicine practice.

“Practitioners, vendors and hawkers who operate with expired licences, expired certificates or without registration put the lives of the public at risk, and the Council will not allow such practices to continue,” he said.

Dr Yakubu explained that the Council had embarked on intensified public education on the need for compliance, adding that enforcement remained the last resort when practitioners refused to regularize their operations.

“We are not out to collapse businesses. Our primary responsibility is to protect the public and ensure that traditional medicine is practised in a safe, professional and regulated manner,” he said.

Dr Yakubu further warned that the TMPC would sustain similar enforcement exercises across the country and would not hesitate to apply the full rigours of the law against persistent offenders.

GNA