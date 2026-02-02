Oti Region struggles with doctor shortage as only two out of 25 report

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, has announced that the Oti Region is facing a severe healthcare crisis, with only two out of 25 medical doctors reported for duty in 2025.

The alarming shortage has raised concerns about the region’s ability to provide quality healthcare services to its residents.

Mr Akandoh, on a visit to the enclave, expressed disappointment and frustration over the low reporting rate, citing poor remuneration, inadequate incentives and harsh working conditions as major deterrents.

To address this issue, he said the government had initiated discussions with stakeholders to improve working conditions and provide incentives for doctors who accepted postings to rural areas.

During his working tour, Mr Akandoh appealed to Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to provide decent accommodation for healthcare professionals.

He emphasized that decent accommodation is a key factor in attracting healthcare professionals to rural areas.

He urged MDCEs to prioritise providing comfortable living arrangements for nurses and doctors, to improve healthcare delivery in the region.

GNA