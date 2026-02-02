Oti Region's healthcare challenges persist – Health Minister  

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Health Minister Monday revealed that the Oti Region’s healthcare system is facing significant challenges, including inadequate healthcare infrastructure, poor sanitation and limited access to safe drinking water.

During his working visit to the region, he emphasized the need for improved healthcare’s commitment to addressing these challenges.

The Minister inspected over 100 acres of land acquired for the construction of the Oti Regional Hospital, aiming to bring healthcare delivery closer to the people.

Mr Akandoh urged the regional minister to collaborate with traditional leaders to necessary documentation and devoid land litigation, assuring that construction would start this year.

Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, expressed gratitude for the Health Minister’s intervention and pledged to coordinate council support for concerns raised.

Mr Gyapong gave an assurance to secure all the necessary land documentation for the construction of the Oti Regional Hospital.

GNA