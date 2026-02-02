2026 Ramadan fasting to start on February 19 if crescent moon sighted   

A communiqué issued at the end of the 32nd Annual National Ramadan Conference has announced that Muslims across the country will begin this year’s Ramadan fasting on Thursday, February 19.

The statement, signed by Alhaji Baba Dawud, a National Executive of the Hilal Committee, explained that the first moon sighting will take place on Wednesday, February 18, when the month of Shaban reaches its 29th day.

According to the communiqué, if the crescent moon is sighted, Thursday, February 19, 2026, will mark the first day of Ramadan. If the moon is not sighted, Thursday will become the 30th day of Shaban, and Ramadan will automatically begin on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The Conference also expressed concern over the growing problem of drug abuse among the youth, describing it as a threat to lives and national development. It called for an urgent and holistic response involving religious leaders, traditional authorities, teachers, parents, and health professionals to ensure proper upbringing and better life outcomes for young people.

In addition, the Conference urged the National Peace Council to roll out education and advocacy programmes to sensitise stakeholders, especially heads of government assisted senior high schools, on the need to comply with the memorandum of understanding on religious practices in schools.

The statement further appealed to the government to site Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics schools as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions closer to Muslim communities to promote accessibility and equity.

It also noted that Muslims in Ghana are expecting significant opportunities from the introduction of non interest banking, as announced by the Bank of Ghana. The initiative, the statement said, would enable Muslims to access financial services that align with the principles and beliefs of Islam.

Meanwhile, the Conference commended the government for introducing an additional holiday to mark Eid ul Fitr. According to the statement, the extended holiday will promote unity, inclusivity, and religious tolerance while giving Muslims more time to celebrate with family and loved ones.

The three day conference was held in Takoradi under the theme “Our Earth, Our Future,” and brought together Imams, traditional and religious leaders, preachers, associations, and students from across the country.