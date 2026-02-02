My biggest surprise was Bryan Acheampong winning in Volta Region – Mussa Dankwah reacts to NPP primaries

Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, has shared his assessment of the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election.

“My biggest surprise in the election was Bryan Acheampong winning in the Volta Region,” Dankwah said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

He described the overall conduct of the polls as satisfactory, noting, “Overall, I would say the election went fairly well. Kennedy performed worse than our worst-case scenario.”

Dankwah also pointed to events leading up to the election as influencing the final outcome. “The incidents that happened a few weeks before the election also played a role. Bawumia was on point, and nothing surprised me,” he explained.

He further observed that Bryan Acheampong’s candidature resonated strongly with delegates in ways that were not widely anticipated.

“Bryan offered a breath of fresh air for the delegates. What Ken was campaigning for, Bryan could achieve as well, and Bryan also had the advantage of age,” he added.

Dankwah’s remarks highlighted the impact of Acheampong’s appeal among delegates, as well as the consistency of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign throughout the contest.