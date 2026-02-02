13 suspected landguards, sub-chiefs remanded; two granted bail by Kasoa-Akweley Court

The Kasoa-Akweley District Court in the Central Region has remanded 13 suspected landguards and self-styled sub-chiefs into police custody.

Two other suspects were granted bail, each required to pay GHS40,000 and provide one surety.

The accused face charges of causing damage, creating fear and panic, threatening security, and disturbing the peace in the Gomoa Nyanyano community.

Their lawyer requested bail for all, citing family and health concerns, but the court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako-Kwakye granted it to only two.

The 13 remanded suspects are scheduled to appear in court again on February 6, 2025.