ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

13 suspected landguards, sub-chiefs remanded; two granted bail by Kasoa-Akweley Court

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
Crime & Punishment 13 suspected landguards, sub-chiefs remanded; two granted bail by Kasoa-Akweley Court
MON, 02 FEB 2026

The Kasoa-Akweley District Court in the Central Region has remanded 13 suspected landguards and self-styled sub-chiefs into police custody.

Two other suspects were granted bail, each required to pay GHS40,000 and provide one surety.

The accused face charges of causing damage, creating fear and panic, threatening security, and disturbing the peace in the Gomoa Nyanyano community.

Their lawyer requested bail for all, citing family and health concerns, but the court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako-Kwakye granted it to only two.

The 13 remanded suspects are scheduled to appear in court again on February 6, 2025.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy Dr Arthur Kennedy criticises Akosa Committee findings on Charles Amissah’s death

34 minutes ago

People expect results — Mamponghene tells Mahama on affordable housing 'People expect results' — Mamponghene tells Mahama on affordable housing

46 minutes ago

Lake Chad forms the border between Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger. By Joris Bolomey (AFP) Dozens of Nigerian fishermen feared dead after Chad army strikes jihadists: loca...

47 minutes ago

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary-General, Ghana Federation of Labour NDC sleepwalking into 2028 defeat due to deep internal greed, neglect — GFL warn...

10 hours ago

Ayanfuri Chief dies after testing potency of his juju at funeral VIDEO: Ayanfuri Chief dies after testing potency of his juju at funeral

11 hours ago

Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations

11 hours ago

Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today

11 hours ago

Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa

11 hours ago

GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East 

11 hours ago

ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line