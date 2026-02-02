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Bawumia cannot decide parliamentary leadership – NPP Communicator

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
NPP Alfred Thompson
MON, 02 FEB 2026
Alfred Thompson

Alfred Thompson, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, has rubbished claims that the party’s flagbearer or leadership can determine who leads the Minority in Parliament.

Speaking on Metro TV, Thompson stressed that parliamentary leadership is chosen strictly by Members of Parliament, not by party executives or presidential candidates.

“The leadership of Parliament, whether Minority or Majority, is always selected by MPs,” he said. “It’s not Dr Bawumia. It’s not the party leadership.”

According to Thompson, this principle is not new and was formally entrenched under changes made by Parliament itself.

“They changed the rules when they came into power, and they know it,” he said. “Leadership is elected by Parliament. It’s written in black and white.”

He explained that even if concerns are raised within the party, the most senior figures can only appeal to MPs, not direct them.

“If MPs decide that after a year or two they want to rotate leadership, nobody can stop them,” Thompson stated. “Dr Bawumia cannot do anything about it.”

When asked whether MPs must at least consult the flagbearer before making such decisions, Thompson was firm.

“Yes, they can act without seeking his opinion,” he said. “At best, party leaders can lobby or plead. That is all.”

Thompson added that MPs remain independent actors once they enter Parliament, regardless of party affiliation.

“They belong to a party on paper, but in Parliament they are independent,” he said. “If they decide to vote, they will vote.”

-mynewsgh

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