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Mon, 02 Feb 2026 General News

V/R: GWL to undertake planned maintenance works at Kpeve headworks

By Evans Attah Akangla
V/R: GWL to undertake planned maintenance works at Kpeve headworks

Ghana Water Limited in the Volta Region has announced planned maintenance works at the Kpeve Headworks scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The exercise will lead to a temporary interruption in water supply to Ho Township, Kpeve, Peki, and surrounding communities.

In a statement signed by the Volta Regional Chief Manager, Ing. Emmanuel A. Johnson, management apologized for the inconvenience the maintenance may cause and advised customers in the affected areas to store sufficient water ahead of time.

Ghana Water Ltd. indicated that water production will resume immediately after the maintenance works are completed, restoring supply to the affected communities.

The company assured customers of its continued commitment to providing reliable and quality water services, noting that the maintenance is aimed at ensuring sustained delivery of clean water.

Management further expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding as it works to improve service delivery across the region.

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Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

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