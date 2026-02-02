Naa Torshie Addo calls for unity after NPP presidential primary

Former Common Fund Administrator, Hon. Naa Torshie Addo has congratulated Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, describing the exercise as a significant milestone in the party’s democratic journey.

In a statement issued after the polls held on January 31, 2026, she expressed gratitude to party delegates for their participation, commitment, and dedication to the progress of the NPP, noting that their collective efforts strengthened the party’s internal democratic processes.

Hon. Naa Torshie Addo also paid special tribute to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for his leadership, inspiration, energy, and conviction throughout the contest. She extended appreciation to Team Ken and his supporters for what she described as their sportsmanship, collaboration, and meaningful contributions to the process, which she said helped enrich the party and deepen its democratic culture.

She congratulated Dr Bawumia on his victory and wished him and the party success as preparations begin toward the 2028 general elections.

Looking ahead, Hon. Naa Torshie Addo called on all members of the NPP to unite and place the party’s shared vision and collective strength above individual interests. She stressed that unity remains the party’s greatest asset and urged members to work together to build a stronger and more inclusive future.

She concluded by expressing confidence that a united NPP can secure victory in the 2028 elections for the benefit of Ghana, reaffirming her commitment to the party and the nation.

“Long live the NPP. Long live Ghana,” the statement said.