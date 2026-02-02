Bawumia’s 56% win signals declining confidence even within NPP — Tanko Computer

The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election as a worrying sign for the party.

Over 211,000 delegates voted across 333 centres nationwide on Saturday, January 31, to choose a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia emerged winner with 56.48 per cent of the votes, defeating four other aspirants.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Monday, February 2, Tanko Computer argued that the result reflects a significant lack of confidence from Bawumia’s own party.

“44% of the voter population of NPP delegates didn’t see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a credible candidate… NPP should be worried with this outcome. It’s a serious matter,” he said.

He further cautioned that such internal dissent could undermine Bawumia’s performance in the 2028 general elections.

“The 38% is likely to go down if he’s going down from his own party. Do you think the general public will have interest in your own party? They don’t like it.

“They have brought you down to 56% in your national party election. People should bring you up. So it’s likely to go down from the 38%,” he said.

Tanko Computer further noted that the NDC is closely monitoring the NPP’s internal dynamics ahead of the 2028 polls, adding that the party already understands the strengths and weaknesses of Bawumia and his party.