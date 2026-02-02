Don’t leave your children near water bodies with no supervision — GNFS advises parents

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned parents and guardians against leaving children near open water bodies without adult supervision.

This follows the drowning of a six-year-old girl at Kpetoe-Sonitra in the Volta Region.

The advice is contained in a press release dated February 2, 2026, and issued by the GNFS Volta Regional Headquarters.

The incident involved Sarah Ahiafor, a six-year-old girl who drowned on Sunday, February 1, 2026, while in the company of other children at a pond-like water body used for irrigation at Sonitra, a suburb of Kpetoe.

According to the GNFS, its Kpetoe Command received a distress call at about 1:40pm and swiftly mobilised a search and rescue team led by Assistant Station Officer David Dzakah.

The Service said the child’s body was retrieved from the water, but all attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The body was later handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigations.

Preliminary findings by the GNFS indicated that the children had gone to the site to wash clothes when the unfortunate incident occurred.

In response, the Service urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant, stressing that children should not be allowed to visit ponds, irrigation sites, or other open water bodies without supervision.