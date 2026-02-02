Kennedy Agyapong can not win any election in Ghana again — Prophet

Head Pastor of the Conquerors Chapel International, Kumasi Branch, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, has declared that former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has reached the end of his electoral journey in Ghana.

According to the cleric, the outspoken politician can no longer win any election he may contest in the country, unless there is divine intervention.

The Prophet made the claim while speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana on Monday, February 2.

Kennedy Agyapong, a former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has remained a dominant and controversial figure in Ghanaian politics, known for his blunt public commentary and influence within the party.

Prophet Worlasi said the politician’s political fortunes have spiritually declined, insisting that the “land has rejected” him and that his era of contesting for political office is over.

“I said that is the end of his political career. He cannot contest anything in Ghana and win again,” he stated.

The Prophet, however, said the situation could change if Kennedy Agyapong seeks divine mercy, adding that while he may still remain active in politics, he should no longer pursue elective positions.

“He can still be in politics, but he shouldn’t contest in anything, unless God decides to have mercy on him,” he said.

Prophet Worlasi’s comment comes after correctly predicted the victory of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended New Patriotic Party flagbearer race.

He stressed that his prophecies are not driven by personal confidence but by spiritual conviction, noting that any possible change in Kennedy Agyapong’s political fate would depend solely on God.