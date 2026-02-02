Foreign Affairs Ministry dismisses allegations over justice process in death of Ghanaian student in Latvia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected misleading claims circulating on social media regarding Ghana's efforts to seek justice for the late Nana Agyei Ahyia.

He was a Ghanaian student who died under unusual circumstances while studying at the Riga Technical University in Latvia.

The Ministry, in a statement issued in Accra, said it had taken note of a video in which a woman claiming to be the deceased's sister made allegations including demands for payment to facilitate travel, officials travelling to Latvia without a family member, and the issuance of a fake airline ticket to the deceased's mother.

The Ministry categorically denied the allegations, stating that it had remained in constant and transparent engagement with the family of the deceased since the incident occurred.

It explained that arrangements had been made to facilitate the travel of two duly nominated family members, along with a pathologist, to Latvia to support efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“At no time has the Ministry, or any government official acting on its behalf, demanded or received any form of payment from the family,” the statement said, adding that the Government of Ghana was fully bearing the cost of all travel arrangements.

The Ministry said it actively facilitated the visa application process for the nominated family members, who were initially scheduled to travel by January 31, 2026, but the trip did not materialise due to delays in visa issuance by the relevant authorities.

It noted that during the visa appointment, the family members were unable to present all the required documentation, a situation that contributed to the delay.

The statement said once the outstanding documents were received, the Ministry promptly facilitated their submission to the concerned Embassy to advance the process.

According to the Ministry, the mother of the deceased was formally informed on Friday evening and again on Saturday that travel could not proceed as planned because the visas had not been issued and the passports were still in the custody of the Embassy.

Despite these communications, the Ministry said the mother later indicated that she had gone to the airport with bloggers and intended to approach the airline counter for what she described as evidentiary purposes.

The Ministry clarified that she had been expressly informed that the document in her possession was not a confirmed airline ticket, but rather an itinerary generated solely to support the visa application process, and that travel was not possible without her passport.

The statement said the Ministry remained actively engaged with the relevant authorities to secure the outstanding visas and ensure that due process was followed.

It described the distortion of facts and circulation of misinformation on the matter as regrettable, stressing that such actions misled the public, undermined confidence in state institutions and detracted from the collective effort to establish the truth surrounding the tragic death of a Ghanaian citizen.

The Ministry reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the protection and welfare of Ghanaians abroad and to the pursuit of justice for the late Nana Agyei Ahyia.

GNA