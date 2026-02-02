Acheampong’s Volta region victory signals leadership crisis in NPP — Doh

Hon. Theophilus Kwadzo Doh

Hon. Theophilus Kwadzo Doh, Volta Regional Deputy Communication Officer for Dr Bryan Acheampong, has attributed his candidate’s strong showing in the Volta Region to what he described as poor leadership by the regional executives of the New Patriotic Party.

According to Hon. Doh, the outcome of the presidential primaries in the region is a clear vote of no confidence in the current leadership, with delegates sending a strong message to the national party to reassess the conduct and attitude of some regional and constituency executives ahead of the 2028 general election.

Speaking on Swiss 93.7FM, the Afadzato South Second Vice Chairman said the results should serve as a warning sign to party leaders, stressing that the executives are failing to effectively lead the party in the region. He noted that the fact that most regional and constituency executives had their preferred candidates lose raises serious questions about their leadership capacity.

Hon. Doh explained that the delegates’ support for Dr Acheampong should not be interpreted as hostility toward former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Rather, he said it reflects the delegates’ desire for leadership they believe can bring renewed fortunes to the party and the country.

He described the Volta Region as politically dynamic, noting that voters in the region vote based on issues and are highly connected to other parts of the country through migration, making their influence significant in internal party elections.

Hon. Doh warned that the results should be treated as a wake up call, urging regional and constituency executives to improve their performance or risk being replaced. He pointed out that nearly all executives in the region had their candidates defeated in the contest.

Dr Bryan Acheampong won the NPP presidential primaries in the Volta Region with over 5,000 votes, despite Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the overall national winner. The outcome has reignited debate over whether the region harbours lingering dissatisfaction with the former flagbearer, who has now failed to win the region in two consecutive contests.

Hon. Doh said the peaceful conduct of the primaries and the decisive margin of victory for Dr Acheampong demonstrate strong endorsement of his message among NPP delegates in the Volta Region.

The results have intensified calls for a review of the effectiveness of both regional and constituency executives, with growing expectations of leadership changes within the party.

The outcome has also raised broader questions about whether the Volta Region’s vote reflects a shifting national mood and whether Dr Acheampong’s regional success signals a new direction for the NPP ahead of 2028.

“The Volta Region's vote is a testament to the power of the ballot, and a reminder that leaders must always be mindful of the concerns and emotions of the people they serve,” Hon. Doh said.

He urged the NPP leadership to take the concerns of delegates in the Volta Region seriously and cautioned against taking the region for granted, stressing the need for immediate action to rebuild trust and position the party for victory in the 2028 general election.